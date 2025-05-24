Teen girl, boater save boy who fell in water in Burlington, NJ

A teenage girl and a boater jumped into action and saved a boy who fell in the Delaware River in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

The incident unfolded at the Burlington Boat Ramp on East Pearl Street around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, May 23. A spokesperson for Hamilton Karate Academy – a martial arts school based in Burlington – wrote that around 20 children were playing at the ramp when a 9-year-old boy fell into the water.

As the children screamed for help, a teen girl – identified by the academy as Nylah Bennett – ran to the boat dock from the basketball court. She then jumped into the water, swam to the boy and held onto him, preventing him from drowning.

Police said a passing boater then arrived and helped bring Nylah and the boy back to safety. Neither Nylah nor the boy were injured, according to police.

“We commend the bravery displayed by the juvenile who acted without hesitation and express our appreciation to the boater who intervened,” a Burlington Police spokesperson wrote.

The Hamilton Karate Academy spokesperson posted a photo of Nylah and thanked her for her actions on their Facebook page on Friday.

“Thanks to Nylah’s swift response, strength, and bravery, what could have been a devastating tragedy ended safely,” the spokesperson wrote. “Nylah is also currently preparing for her Black Belt test at the Hamilton Karate Academy—and today, she showed the heart and discipline of a true martial artist.”