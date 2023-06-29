A boy went missing with his father in Chester County late Wednesday night.

Preston Ferko, 4, was last seen in the area of Milligan Street in Phoenixville around 10 p.m. on June 28, 2023, Pennsylvania State Police said.

CHESTER COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The Phoenixville Borough Police Department is searching for Preston Ferko. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/aDqLVgwyEe — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 29, 2023

Preston -- who stands around 3-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs around 35 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes -- was last seen with 28-year-old Joseph Dallas Ferko, state police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury," state police said. However, an Amber Alert was not immediately declared.

Ferko -- who stands around 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has brown hair and eyes -- is Preston's father, Phoenixville police said.

Ferko was operating a Silver 2002 Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania tag LPD7572, state police said.

Police asked anyone with information on Preston's whereabouts to call 911 or the Phoenixville Borough Police Department at (610) 935-2440.