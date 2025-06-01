Boy killed hitting parked vehicle in crash near Lehigh Valley schools, police say

Police in Bethlehem Township in Northampton County are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was killed early Sunday in an incident involving two vehicles that happened near a pair of schools in Bethlehem.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:28 a.m. on Sunday, June 1 along the 3000 block of Chester Road, near Freedom High School and East Hills Middle School in Bethlehem.

At that time, officials said a group of teenagers was involved in a crash, during which a 17-year-old male collided with a stationary parked vehicle.

The boy, police said, was pronounced at the scene.

In a statement on its website, the Bethlehem Area School District noted that the boy who died was a student at Freedom High School.

Officials have not provided further specifics on the incident, nor did they immediately share the identity of the boy who was killed.

But, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Police in Northampton County are asking for help from the public on this incident. Anyone who may have information on this deadly crash is asked to contact the Northampton County 9-1-1 Operations Center at 610-759-2200 or Investigator Gretchen Kraemer at 610-814-6473 or email at gkraemer@bethlehemtwp.com.