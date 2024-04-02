Four family members -- including an 8-year-old boy who suffered burns to 60% of his body -- were injured in a house fire that took place in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood early Tuesday, fire officials said.

According to officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department, crews responded to a home along the 4300 block of Griscom Street at about 1:41 a.m. Tuesday to find a home engulfed in flames and a boy trapped inside the building.

Fire crews were able to get the boy out of the fire and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Also, officials said, a 25-year-old man, the boy's father, was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, as well.

Two others, the boy's 25-year-old mother and seven-month-old infant brother were taken to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is still ongoing.