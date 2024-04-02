Frankford

8-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Frankford house fire

Four people were injured -- including a boy who, officials said, suffered burns to 60% of his body -- in a house fire in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood early Tuesday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four family members -- including an 8-year-old boy who suffered burns to 60% of his body -- were injured in a house fire that took place in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood early Tuesday, fire officials said.

According to officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department, crews responded to a home along the 4300 block of Griscom Street at about 1:41 a.m. Tuesday to find a home engulfed in flames and a boy trapped inside the building.

Fire crews were able to get the boy out of the fire and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Also, officials said, a 25-year-old man, the boy's father, was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, as well.

Two others, the boy's 25-year-old mother and seven-month-old infant brother were taken to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is still ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Frankford
