Boy, 9, hurt in when two school buses collide in Franklin Township, police say

Police in Franklin Township, New Jersey, are working at the site of a crash involving two school buses left a 9-year-old boy injured on Thursday morning, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was hurt when two buses crashed into each other in an incident in Franklin Township on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to police, who released a statement on the incident at about 8:13 a.m., a 9-year-old student has been hospitalized after a pair of buses were involved in a crash at the intersection of Taylor Road and Reed Avenue in Franklin Township.

Officials said in a statement online that the injured boy's parents were currently with him at a nearby hospital.

No one else was injured in the crash, police officials said.

Law enforcement officials have not yet detailed the severity of the boy's injuries, nor have they provided further information on how the crash occoured.

But, police officials said that the incident was still under investigation and information would be provided as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

