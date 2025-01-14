A 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a speeding vehicle caused a chain reaction crash in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 three vehicles were stopped at a red light on Aramingo Avenue and Wakeling Street around 7:30 p.m. Suddenly a fourth vehicle that was speeding down the road crashed into at least one of the stopped cars, police said.

A 5-year-old boy who was inside one of the vehicles with his mother suffered severe head injuries. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

No one else who was inside the vehicles involved in the crash was seriously injured, according to Small.

No arrests have been made though police continue to investigate and are interviewing the drivers and passengers involved in the crash as well as witnesses.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.