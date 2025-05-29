An investigation is underway after police said a young boy was held at gunpoint during an early morning home invasion robbery in Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 29, 2025, on the 4400 block of Sheffield Ave.

Police report that a 13-year-old boy entered his home through the basement while two men wearing black clothing and ski masks followed him.

The suspects pointed a gun at the boy as they demanded that he open a safe, according to police. The suspects then fled the scene with multiple firearms.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is active and ongoing.