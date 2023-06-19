Boy found dead in pond in Bucks County

The search for a missing boy ended in tragedy when the child was found dead in a pond in Bucks County Monday night.

Police responded to a pond at Vaux and Hickory roads in New Britain Borough, Pennsylvania, at 5:52 p.m. for a report of a missing 9-year-old boy. When police arrived they spotted the boy’s bicycle with a fishing pole next to it but couldn’t find the child.

A dive team from the Point Pleasant Fire Department then arrived at the pond and found the boy within a few minutes. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:01 p.m.

Police have not yet released the boy’s identity.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this traumatic time. We extend our thanks to the Doylestown Fire Department, Central Bucks Ambulance, the Bucks County Special Operations Drone Team and the Point Pleasant Fire Department Dive Team,” a spokesperson with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department wrote.

Anyone who may have seen the boy at the pond or has more information on the incident should call Captain Robert Milligan at 215-345-4143 or submit an anonymous tip to the Bucks County Crime Watch.