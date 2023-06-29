Montgomery County

Boy fatally struck by car along Route 309 in Montco

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A minor succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car along Route 309 in Montgomery County on Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:31 p.m. the Hatfield Township Police Department responded to a crash with a pedestrian hit in the area of the intersection of Bethlehem Pike and Walnut Street, police said.

Police said a 2023 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on Bethlehem Pike when a boy attempted to cross Bethlehem Pike through traffic at the intersection and was hit by the Hyundai.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This crash took place along Route 309 near the Wawa and other businesses in that area.

Authorities have not released any information about how old the boy was.

The crash is currently under investigation and officials are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

