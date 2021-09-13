A young boy’s treasure hunt led to a startling discovery in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, over the weekend; a grenade in his backyard.

Jamie Hunt said her 7-year-old son was playing “treasure hunt” with a friend in their backyard along the 500 block of Middle Road around noon on Sunday. As they were playing, the children discovered a box labeled "840 cartridges, 5.56 mm" under tree branches.

The children initially believed the “5.56 mm” meant the box contained $5 million. When they opened it however, they found a grenade, mortar tips and fuses inside. They then alerted their parents who called Hilltown Township Police.

“Based on an X-ray, the grenade appeared to be empty and not a threat,” Hilltown Township Police Chief Chris Engelhart told NBC10. “The other items were mortar tips and fuses and it could not be determined if they were all safe or not.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Ordinance Disposal Unit confiscated the items after consulting with military officials. There was no threat to the public and no evacuations, according to Chief Engelhart.

Hunt told NBC10 the previous owners of the home were hoarders who died in a house fire. It’s unknown whether or not the grenade belonged to them.