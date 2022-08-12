Boy, 6, Grazed by Bullet in North Philadelphia

A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he sat in a car when someone opened fire on a Philadelphia street Friday afternoon, police said.

The child was in the rear seat when a gunman fired on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia around 12:11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The boy was grazed in the bicep and taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was in stable condition, according to the PPD.

No one was immediately arrested in the shooting.

The 6-year-old is one of at least 158 minors shot in Philadelphia this year as of Aug. 11, according to the city controller’s office. Of those shootings, 25 have been fatal.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.