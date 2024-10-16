Boy, 3, struck by car on Rt. 73 in Evesham Township, NJ

A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was struck by a vehicle in Evesham Township, New Jersey, Wednesday afternoon.

The boy was in the area of Route 73 and Holtec Drive around 12:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car that was traveling southbound, police said. Responding police officers and firefighters initiated life-saving efforts on the child. The boy was then taken to Cooper Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the striking vehicle, an 81-year-old man from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. No charges have been filed at this time. Police also have not revealed if the boy was by himself when he was hit by the vehicle or if a parent or guardian was with him at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The crash closed southbound lanes on Route 73 between Greentree Road and Holtec Drive.

If you have any information on the incident, call Evesham Police at 856-983-1116. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 856-983-4699, emailing KennedyS@eveshampd.org or texting ETPDTIP to 847411.