Boy, 14, Gunned Down in Stolen Car at NJ Gas Station

A 14-year-old boy was shot to death at a New Jersey gas station as he sat in a car that was getting filled up and had been previously reported as stolen.

Jesse Everett had pulled up to the pumps and was sitting in the car at the Phillips 66 gas station at 99 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Willingboro Township just before 3 p.m. Saturday when someone else pulled up, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley said. A male got out from the passenger side of the second car, walked up to the car Everett was in and shot him once in the head, Bewley said.

Two people were inside the car with Everett at the time of the shooting but did not sustain injuries, Bewley said.

Everett was taken by private car to Virtua Willingboro Hospital Cooper and later airlifted to University Medical Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m.

The shooting is “not considered to be a random confrontation,” Bewley said. No arrests have been made as the Willingboro Township Police Department and BCPO continue to investigate.