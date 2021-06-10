Boy, 14, and Man Shot in Northern Liberties Federal Donuts

A 14-year-old boy and a man were shot inside a Federal Donuts store in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting around 1 p.m. on the 700 block of N. 7th Street in Northern Liberties left the boy with two gunshot wounds to his leg and the adult with multiple gunshots throughout the body, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Paramedics rushed both to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where the boy was stable but the man was in critical condition, police said.

Police did not immediately make an arrest.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.