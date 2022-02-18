Boy, 13, Killed by SEPTA Bus in South Philadelphia

A 13-year-old boy died after being hit by a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia Thursday night.

The teen and another minor were standing in the middle of the street on their bikes around 7:35 p.m. as the bus was going down the 2100 black of Penrose Avenue in the right lane, the Philadelphia Police Department said. One of the kids saw the bus and moved out of the way.

The bus driver hit the brakes and tried to swerve to the left but could not avoid hitting the 13-year-old, the PPD said. Nicolas Ritter was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 7:55 p.m.

Ritter lived on the 2500 block of South Hicks Street, about a mile away from where the crash happened, the PPD said.

The investigation into the crash remains “active and ongoing,” according to the department.