Boy, 13, Gunned Down Near North Philadelphia Elementary School

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed near an elementary school in North Philadelphia Friday morning.

The child was shot in the chest shortly after 9 a.m. on the 3100 block of Judson Street, a residential neighborhood about half a mile from the E. Washington Rhodes School, which was placed on lockdown as a result of the gunfire, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The lockdown was lifted "without incident" around noon, PPD spokeswoman Tanya Little said.

It was not immediately clear what led to a shooting, nor was an arrest immediately announced. Police officers were looking through a PT Cruiser as part of their investigation.

The 13-year-old becomes at least the 166th child shot in Philadelphia this year, according to data from the city controller’s office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.