Delaware

Boy, 12, Steals Car, Ditches It During Chase, Police Say

Police said the boy ordered food and stole the car from the unsuspecting delivery driver

By Rudy Chinchilla

A 12-year-old boy stole a car from an unsuspecting food delivery driver before ditching it while it was still moving as he tried to flee from police in Delaware, authorities said.

The boy placed an order to a Chinese food restaurant on Thursday, waited until the driver arrived at the Paladin Club Apartments in Wilmington and then jumped into the car and drove off, the New Castle County Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officers saw a car matching the description driving through the complex and turned on their lights and sirens, which is when the boy jumped out, leaving the car running and causing it to crash into a police cruiser, the NCCPD said.

No one was hurt and both cars sustained only minor damage.

Police caught up to the boy and arrested him. He was charged with one count of felony vehicle theft, one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest, one count of reckless driving and another count of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He was released to his parent on $1,450 unsecured bail.

