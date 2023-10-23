Boy, 12, shot in the leg inside Kingsessing home, police say

A 12-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the leg inside a home in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood Monday afternoon, officials said.

Léelo en español aquí

The boy was shot in the right leg inside a kitchen at a home along the 5700 block of Kingsessing Avenue at 3:31 p.m., according to police. The boy was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A weapon has not been recovered though police said three men are in custody in connection to the shooting. Police have not yet revealed what led to the incident but continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.