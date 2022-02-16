A 12-year-old boy and two teenagers are accused of beating a 70-year-old man to death during a carjacking in Philadelphia.

The three suspects attacked 70-year-old Chung Chin during a carjacking on the 3000 block of Teesdale Street back on Dec. 2, 2021, police said.

Chin was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

On January 14, police arrested 18-year-old John Nusslein in connection to the murder. On February 3, they arrested the 12-year-old boy. They also obtained an arrest warrant for the third suspect in the murder, a 16-year-old boy, on February 4. Police continue to search for the 16-year-old.

Philadelphia police in recent weeks have raised the alarm about a spike in carjackings in the city. Last week, a 52-year-old Uber driver was shot while running away during a carjacking in the city’s Tacony neighborhood.

A week before that, a 60-year-old man was shot and killed by a carjacker while he was visiting his mother in Northeast Philadelphia.