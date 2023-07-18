Box truck drives over another vehicle on Girard Avenue in Philadelphia

A crash at the intersection of Second Street and Girard Avenue on Tuesday morning ended with a box truck thrown atop another vehicle.

On Tuesday, at about 8:45 a.m., SkyForce10 caught images after a crash at the intersection on the edges of the Kensington and Northern Liberties neighborhoods.

Images show a box truck resting atop a white car -- though it was unclear if the vehicle was occupied -- while a black pick-up truck displayed heavy damage to its front end nearby.

Police have not provided information as to how many people may have been involved in the crash or what may have caused it to occur.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, officials said Tuesday morning that "all persons involved in the crash are in stable condition."

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.