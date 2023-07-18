Philadelphia

Box truck drives over another vehicle on Girard Avenue in Philadelphia

A pick-up truck and a box truck were seemingly involved in a crash along Girard Avenue at Second Street on Tuesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

A crash at 2nd Street and Girard Avenue in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.
NBC10

A crash at the intersection of Second Street and Girard Avenue on Tuesday morning ended with a box truck thrown atop another vehicle.

On Tuesday, at about 8:45 a.m., SkyForce10 caught images after a crash at the intersection on the edges of the Kensington and Northern Liberties neighborhoods.

Images show a box truck resting atop a white car -- though it was unclear if the vehicle was occupied -- while a black pick-up truck displayed heavy damage to its front end nearby.

Police have not provided information as to how many people may have been involved in the crash or what may have caused it to occur.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, officials said Tuesday morning that "all persons involved in the crash are in stable condition."

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us