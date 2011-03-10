Bowling for Dollars

On March 13th The Carol Group is sponsoring an event from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Playdrome Devon Lanes in Devon, PA. All proceeds from this event will go to All 4 Paws rescue INC. and P.A.L.S.

Tickets are $10.00 in advance and $15.00 at the door. Bowling prices include shoe rental and 1 hour bowling time. This event will feature food, bowling, face painting and much more.

Enjoy a night of bowling and fun for a good cause.

For more information about tickets visit http://www.panachefood.com.