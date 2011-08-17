Bowling for a Good Cause

Break some pins, or strike out at the North Bowl bowling alley and help fight cancer. On August 27th "The Dude Hates Cancer" campaign and benefit is back for its 6th year. 39 teams and 400 participants are expected to compete at The North Bowl in Northern Liberties to help support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The goal is to raise $80,000 compared to raising $60,000 last year.

The Tournament starts at 11:30pm to 8:30pm but the fun doesn't stop there...after bowling all bowlers will head to the after party at Johnny Brenda'sfeaturing Orbit to Leslie, Hezekiah Jones, Chris Kasper, and The Doublewides. This event is free to all bowlers and $10 to the public.

"The Dude Hates Cancer" was started by Timothy Maxwell who's father was diagnosed with a form of Leukemia in 2000, and then his mother was diagnosed soon after.



“My mom’s diagnosis reinforced the importance of our mission and added that much more incentive for me personally to assist this cause.”



For more information to donate and registration visit The Dude Hates Cancer.

