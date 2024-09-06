New Jersey

New Jersey resident tests positive for botulism, health officials say

The rare disease can be spread through food or wounds

By Emily Rose Grassi

Clostridium botulinum growing on tissue, illustration
Getty Images

A resident in Camden County, New Jersey, has tested positive for a rare disease, according to a spokesperson with the Camden County Health Department.

Health officials said that botulism is a rare illness that can be spread through food or wounds.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

“Botulism is rare, but it is a serious illness and is always considered an urgent medical matter,” said Camden County Health Officer Dr. Paschal Nwako. “It is important to note that botulism is not contagious and cannot spread from person to person, but the Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and investigate this case.” 

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

It is caused by a bacteria called "clostridium botulinum" and is related to a bacteria that can attack the body's nerves, officials explained.

Symptoms of botulism:

  • Difficulty swallowing
  • Muscle weakness
  • Double vision
  • Drooping eyelids
  • Blurry vision
  • Slurred speech
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Difficulty moving the eyes

Symptoms of foodborne botulism include:

  • Vomiting
  • Nausea
  • Stomach pain
  • Diarrhea

Botulism symptoms in an infant:

  • Constipation
  • Poor feeding
  • Drooping eyelids
  • Pupils that are slow to react to light
  • Face showing less expression than usual
  • Weak cry that sounds different than usual

The CDC has more information on botulism on the website.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 6 hours ago

Philly's Disability Pride Parade and Festival 2024: Road closures, parking restrictions and more

SEPTA 12 hours ago

SEPTA announces plans to raise fares, eliminate discounts and increase parking fees

For more information on botulism from the New Jersey Department of Health, click here.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCamden County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us