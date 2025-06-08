New Jersey

‘Loud boom and smoke': Bomb making materials found at Burlington Co. homes

One neighbor who lives just across the street said she was woken up by police lights early Sunday morning and saw a lot of police and fire trucks as well as tactical vans at a house. She described the neighborhood as a "sleep little town."

By Emily Rose Grassi

An underaged person is being named as a suspect after several explosive devices were found inside at least one home in South Jersey over the weekend, according to officials in Moorestown.

Officers with the Moorestown Police Department were first called to Cove Road after being told that an improvised explosive device (IED) was thought to be at Cove Road, officials explained.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When the officers searched the area, they did find materials for an IED, according to police.

Several agencies, including the New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit, Hazardous Material Response Unit and the Burlington County Hazardous Waste Department, were called in and took care of bringing the IED material to a nearby Public Works location where it was detonated, officials explained.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to police, the people who live at the Cove Road location are not suspects.

A search warrant was later issued for a house on the 400 block of East Oak Avenue where bomb technicians found more IED materials, officials said. Residents of neighboring homes were evacuated as the IED materials were detonated.

One neighbor who lives just across the street said she was woken up by the police lights early Sunday morning and saw a lot of police and fire trucks as well as tactical vans. She described the neighborhood as a "sleep little town."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware 18 hours ago

Car drives through Dollar Tree in Milford, Del., injuring 97-year-old woman

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Person arrested, ghost guns seized, in crash following Upper Darby police chase

"Nothing like this happens in this town," Lisa Lee said. "There's a loud boom and smoke. That's not something you see every day."

This all unfolded over Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8. An investigation into this is underway.

If you have any information, please call Moorestown Detectives at 856-234-8300.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us