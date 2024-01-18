A boil water advisory is in effect for a neighborhood of Montgomery County, officials said.

Residents in parts of Upper Providence, Limerick Township and all of Royersford Borough are being urged to boil their water before drinking or cooking with water.

Officials say to bring all water to a boil for one minute and then cool the water before using. Residents can also use bottled water.

The Pennsylvania American Water company monitors the distribution system of the water and found an issue that brought lower-than-normal chlorine levels.

Disease-causing organisms may be living in water that is not properly treated, officials said. These organisms may cause the folllowing symptoms:

nausea

cramps

diarrhea

headaches

If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, please contact a medical professional right away.

Pennsylvania American Water is testing water samples until the quality meets drinking standards, officials explained.