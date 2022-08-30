Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Portion of Montgomery County

Residents in a small area of Montgomery County no longer need to boil their water, Pennsylvania American Water said Tuesday night, after a water main break had threatened microbial contamination over the weekend.

"Acceptable test results" were obtained from samples collected on Monday and Tuesday, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has authorized lifting the advisory, according to Pennsylvania AM.

On Sunday, the water company said about 260 customers in Norristown, Pennsylvania may have been at increased risk of water contamination and were told boil water before using.

"This morning, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a main break in Norristown. A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage," the Pennsylvania American Water said Sunday. "As a result, we are issuing a boil water advisory for customers in the affected area."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The advisory affected customers along the following streets:

West Elm Street (between Markley Street and Noble Street)

Noble Street (from West Elm Street to West Beech Street)

Stanbridge Street (from West Elm Street to West

Roosevelt Avenue (from West Elm Street to the end of Haws Avenue)

Chain Street (from West Elm Street to dead-end)

George Street and Kohn Streets (from West Elm Street around to West Elm Street)

Pennsylvania American Water had advised residents bring all water to a "rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water." Residents should use boiled or bottled water for "drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice."

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches, Pennsylvania AM said in a release.