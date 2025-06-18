Boil water advisory issued for Salem City area after E. coli detected

A boil water advisory has been issued for Salem City, Quinton and Mannington townships in New Jersey after E. coli was detected in one of the wells there, New Jersey American Water officials said Wednesday night.

Residents are advised to boil their water and let it sit for one minute before drinking or being used for things such as brushing teeth, making ice or food preparation.

According to officials, E. coli was detected from a water sample taken from Salem City's Well 6 on June 17, and that five additional samples are being tested to confirm the presence of E. coli in the water.

Residents are also advised not to swallow water while showering as well as keep boiled water in the fridge for use, officials said.

E. coli is a bacteria that can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, officials said.

E. coli is particularly a cause for concern for infants, young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems, officials said.

New Jersey American Water said in addition to doing more testing, they are increasing the levels of disinfectant during water treatment and will update customers as more becomes available.

This is a developing story' check back for more updates.