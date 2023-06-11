Boil water advisory in effect for parts of West Philadelphia

A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of West Philadelphia after a pumping station failed Sunday afternoon.

The pumping station failed between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., causing a loss of pressure in the system and leaving some customers without water, according to the Philadelphia Water Department. While water pressure is being restored, the Water Department issued a boil water advisory for the following parts of upper West Philadelphia late Sunday night, effective immediately:

Wynnefield Heights, Wynnefield, Overbrook Farms, Green Hill Farms, Overbrook, Overbrook Park, Morris Park;

Parts of Carrol Park, Haddington, West Parkside, and West Fairmount Park

The following ZIP codes: 19151, and parts of 19131 and 19139

The customers in areas under the boil water advisory should bring their water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and then let it cool before drinking the water, cooking with the water, making ice, brushing their teeth, washing dishes or preparing formula.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Impacted customers with any questions can visit the Philadelphia Water Department website or call 215-685-6300 for more information.