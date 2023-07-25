Boil water advisory in effect for 2 towns in Chester County, Pennsylvania

A boil water advisory is in effect for two towns in Chester County, Pennsylvania, officials announced Tuesday.

What towns are under the boil water advisory?

Officials issued a boil water advisory for customers in East Fallowfield and Valley Township.

Map of the impacted area

Areas in East Fallowfield under boil water advisory:

Strasburg Hunt

Windy Hill

Brooks Crossing

Brandford Village

Brandford Woods

Horseshoe Dr

Areas in Valley Township under boil water advisory:

Timber Line

Valley Crossing

Pomeroy

Why is there a boil water advisory?

Crews with Pennsylvania American Water were making repairs to a main break in Valley Township, Pennsylvania, when they discovered a loss of positive water pressure in a storage tank.

“Loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage,” a spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water said.

Where can impacted residents find bottled water?

Bottled water is available at 100 Cheshire Court, Suite 104 in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

What should impacted customers do before using their water?

Impacted customers should not drink water in their homes without boiling it first. Bring the water to a rolling boil and let it boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water. Customers should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing their teeth and preparing food until further notice.

What is Pennsylvania American Water doing to resolve the problem?

The company is working to repair the main break and also collecting and analyzing additional water quality samples, including bacteria samples. They will inform impacted customers when they will no longer need to boil their water.

Impacted customers can find more information on the Pennsylvania American Water website or call the company’s customer service center at 800-565-7292.