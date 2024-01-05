Boil water advisory in effect for Atlantic City

A boil water advisory is in effect for all residents in Atlantic City, New Jersey, starting Friday and is expected to last through the weekend.

Léelo en español aquí

Officials with the Atlantic City Health Department and Human Services Environmental Health Division are urging everyone to bring water to at least 112 degrees before drinking.

The city explained that they routinely check the water at the treatment plant for turbidity, or cloudiness, that would lead to increased chances for disease-causing organisms, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

While testing a sample of the water on Friday, turbidity levels were above the standard level which is what has health officials issuing the boil water advisory.

The boil water advisory will last for at least the next two days.

Officials say everyone should bring the water to a boil at 112 degrees for one minute then let the boiled water cool before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.

Atlantic City health officials say they will be flushing the water system in the coming days and will end the boil water advisory once the turbidity returns to acceptable levels.