Bodycam video shows moments after car slams into police vehicle with K9 inside

Moorestown police corporal Kevin Sloan and his partner of 4 years, K9 Saltz, are grateful to still be together after narrowly escaping tragedy this week.

According to the Moorestown Police Department, on Monday, Oct. 28, officers, including Sloan and Saltz, responded to a fatal accident in Maple Shade.

Police said a pedestrian -- a 35-year-old man from Maple Shade -- had been struck by a pickup truck towing a utility trailer in the northbound lanes of Rt. 73. The man was then struck two more times by two other vehicles.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, according to police. There were no signs of impairment, criminality, or reckless driving on the part of the drivers. However, the crash is still being investigated.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

While on the scene directing other drivers away from the crash, Sloan tells NBC10 that suddenly, he saw a car coming his way, not slowing down.

He watched as that car slammed into his patrol vehicle. Thankfully, he wasn't inside at the time, but Saltz was.

“He was visibly shaken up. I’ve never seen him- he as in the back of the car just rattled about it. It was a very nerve-racking experience to say the least," Sloan explained.

Both Sloan and Saltz were able to walk away from the incident without any injuries, but the police vehicle was most likely totaled.

“Cars and equipment, they are replaceable. Dogs and humans are not,” said Sloan.

The department is fully insured. They’ll be able to replace the vehicle and K9 equipment.

“The issue is obviously trying to get that in a timely fashion to get that back on the road," said Moorestown Director of Police Patrick Reilly.

Saltz is now at home recovering from the incident, even though he is ready to return to work.

“He gets wound up when he is home. He gets very wound up," said Sloan.

Sloan told NCB10 he will never forget this incident and hopes drivers don’t forget it either, serving as a reminder.

“Just make sure that you're paying attention. If you see flashing lights, if you see a construction site, even a sign. Just keep in mind. Hey, there might be someone else on the road in front of me," said Sloan.