Body Removed From Philadelphia Rowhome

A body was removed from a rowhome in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section on Monday, sources confirmed with NBC10.

Investigators first arrived at the house on the 5200 block of Burton Street last week after a tipster told them human remains may be inside a home there. Neighbors watched as workers in hazmat suits walked in and out of the rowhome on Friday.

Philadelphia police confirmed unidentified body parts were found in the basement. Our newsgathering partners at KYW Newsradio said that on Thursday, a day after police executed a search warrant at the home, investigators uncovered a foot under cement.

NBC10 confirmed Monday that the body was completely removed.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The question that remains for police: whose remains were they?

Neighbors near Burton and Bridge streets tell NBC10 they haven’t seen the family who lived there in quite some time, and they don’t know where they went. They said they do know the disturbing situation has them shaken.

“To find something like that on this block, when you have a bunch of kids running around? It’s unbelievable,” a neighbor said. “It’s sad. And this is Christmas coming up. My heart goes out to the family, man. It's sad. It’s a sad day.”

The neighbors said investigators have hauled multiple dumpsters of trash out of the home.

Police have not said how long they’ll be there.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.