Body of Newborn Baby Found in Trash Bag in Upper Darby

An investigation is underway after the body of a newborn baby was found in a trash bag in Upper Darby.

The child’s body was discovered Thursday on 69th Street and Patterson Avenue. No arrests have been made and a cause of death has not been determined. Police are currently investigating.

Under Pennsylvania's Safe Haven Law, those who are unable to care for a baby may bring their newborn, up to 28 days old, to any Pennsylvania hospital or to a police officer at a police station and drop the child off.

NBC10’s Aaron Baskerville is gathering more information on this developing story.