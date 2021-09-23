upper darby

Body of Newborn Baby Found in Trash Bag in Upper Darby

The child’s body was discovered Thursday on 69th Street and Patterson Avenue.

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after the body of a newborn baby was found in a trash bag in Upper Darby. 

The child’s body was discovered Thursday on 69th Street and Patterson Avenue. No arrests have been made and a cause of death has not been determined. Police are currently investigating. 

Under Pennsylvania's Safe Haven Law, those who are unable to care for a baby may bring their newborn, up to 28 days old, to any Pennsylvania hospital or to a police officer at a police station and drop the child off.

