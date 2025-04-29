A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a person whose body was found floating in the Schuylkill River earlier this year, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue after someone passing by the area saw a body floating in the Schuylkill on Friday, February 7 just after 10:15 a.m., police said.

Joshua Daywalt, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic, according to police. A post-mortem exam found that Daywalt had a gunshot wound behind his right ear as well as graze wound to the lower right back of his head.

The manner of death was ruled as a homicide, police said.

Daywalt is originally from Pheonixville and he is also known as Michael Hall, officials confirmed.

Police explained that Daywalt was houseless and was known to spend time in Manayunk in the area of the Green Lane Bridge near Main Street.

On Thursday, April 29, Roger Rosson, 61, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Daywalt, according to officials. Rosson is believed to be unhoused.