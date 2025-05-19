Delaware River

Body of missing boater found in Burlington County, NJ

The body of Enrico Ross, 51, was found in Crosswicks Creek in Bordentown, New Jersey, on Sunday, May 18

By David Chang

The body of a man who fell in the water during a boating accident more than a week ago was recovered in Burlington County, New Jersey, officials said.

On May 10, 2025, Enrico Ross, 51, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, along with two other people on a fishing boat were involved in an accident on the water near the Route 1 bridge in Trenton, New Jersey.

All three people fell in the water. While two of them were rescued, Ross went missing.

On May 18, 2025, around noon, Ross’ body was recovered in the waters of Crosswicks Creek at the Bordentown Yacht Club in Bordentown, New Jersey.

Police have not revealed a cause of death and continue to investigate the incident.

