The identity of the man whose body was pulled from the Schuykill River last month has been revealed by officials at the Philadelphia Police Department.

The body of 35-year-old Joshua Daywalt was found floating in the river near Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, around 10:17 a.m., according to police.

A person who was passing by saw Daywalt's body and alerted police. A medic with the Philadelphia Fire Department pronounced him as dead just before 11 a.m. that same day.

One day later, on Feb. 8, the Medical Examiner's Officer conducted a post-mortem exam on his body and found a single gunshot wound behind his right ear, police said. There was also a graze wound to the lower right back of his head.

The cause of death was determined to be the gunshot wound and his death was ruled as a homicide, police explained.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The man was then confirmed to be Daywalt on Feb. 11, according to police.

Daywalt is originally from Pheonixville and he is also known as Michael Hall, officials confirmed.

Police explained that Daywalt was houseless and was known to spend time in Manayunk in the area of the Green Lane Bridge near Main Street.

There are no known suspects and no weapons have been recovered. There is now a $20,000 reward for information.

If you have any information on Daywalt's death, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling 215-686-3334.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).