Northeast Philadelphia

Body Found Inside Laundry Bag on Northeast Philly Curb

Police say a Jane Doe was found in a laundry bag discarded on a Tacony curb Friday morning

By NBC10 Staff

Police tape
Getty Images

A body was found inside a laundry bag left on the curb of a Northeast Philadelphia street Friday morning.

The grim discovery was made along the 6900 block of Edmund Street in the Tacony neighborhood shortly before 7:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Police found a small-framed body of an unidentified female stuffed inside a laundry bag left along the street. Medics later pronounced the person dead.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

nbc10 investigators 17 hours ago

As Gun Violence Surges in Philly, Police and DA Are Losing the Arrest Battle

SEPTA Schedule 56 mins ago

SEPTA Makes Changes to Overnight Service to Allow for Coronavirus Cleaning

Investigators didn’t reveal any further details.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphiataconyjane doebody in bag
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us