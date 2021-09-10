New Jersey

Body Found in NJ Woods May Be Missing Teen, Police Say

By Rudy Chinchilla

Leila Bellamy, sporting long, dark hair, cracks a slight smile and flashes the peace sign in a photo.

A body found in the woods in Cape May County may be that of a young woman missing since July, authorities said.

Detectives could not positively identify the remains, but evidence at the scene points to the possibility that it is 18-year-old Whitesboro resident Leila Bellamy, last seen July 14, the Middle Township Police Department said.

The body was discovered Wednesday in a “densely wooded area” along the 200 block of East Lena Street in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township as state police and MTPD officers conducted a follow-up search on a missing persons case, the department said.

The Southern Regional Medical Office will be charged with identifying the remains

