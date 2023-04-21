New Jersey

Body Found in Mt. Laurel Hotel

The body of a man was found near a stairwell in a New Jersey hotel

By Hayden Mitman

Shutterstock

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are investigating after a man's body was discovered near a stairwell in a Mount Laurel hotel on Thursday morning.

According to police, at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Rodeway Inn along Route 73 in Mount Laurel after a man's body was found outside of a room.

Officials said an investigation is underway and an autopsy will be performed to determine the man's cause and manner of death.

However, law enforcement officials said a person has been taken into custody in this incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us