Body Found in Mt. Laurel Hotel

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are investigating after a man's body was discovered near a stairwell in a Mount Laurel hotel on Thursday morning.

According to police, at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Rodeway Inn along Route 73 in Mount Laurel after a man's body was found outside of a room.

Officials said an investigation is underway and an autopsy will be performed to determine the man's cause and manner of death.

However, law enforcement officials said a person has been taken into custody in this incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.