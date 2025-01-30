West Philadelphia

Body found in garbage can in West Philly park, police say

Law enforcement officials are investigating after, they say, a person's remains were found in a garbage can at Lucien Blackwell Park in West Philadelphia

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after a person's remains were discovered in a garbage can along North 47th Street in West Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.
Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a person's remains were found stashed inside a garbage can at a public park in West Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North 47th Street, at Lucien Blackwell Park, at about 9:42 a.m. on Thursday, after a report of a body found in a garbage can.

Medical professionals at the scene pronounced the individual at about 9:51 a.m., police officials said.

Officials said that investigators are still working to determine the age and gender of the individual.

But, law enforcement officials said that the incident is being investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or provide tips anonymously through the tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

