Body cam footage shows New Jersey officers rescue man trapped in burning car

Body camera footage has revealed intense moments as police officers in Egg Harbor, New Jersey, rescued a man trapped in his burning car as flames continued to spread.

Oli Uzzaman, the driver of a BMW, was unconscious and trapped inside while a fire was burning throughout his vehicle after a crash on the evening of Friday, March 14, 2025.

The fire grew larger by the second, and that's when Egg Harbor Township police officers Dominik Newman and Michael O’Hagan immediately knew they had to act fast.

"No time to really think and ponder about how we're going to do it, just react to it," O’Hagan told NBC10.

Officer Matthew Perkins also pulled up to the scene, ready with a fire extinguisher in hand.

“The fire had already spread a significant amount from just the edge of the block to the brush," said Perkins.

The officers told NBC10 that they ended up cutting Uzzaman's seat belt, and they all just pulled him out of the driver's side window.

"We feel good that he regained consciousness as soon as he got into the ambulance,” said Perkins.

Oli is now home after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital. He suffered a fractured pelvis, among other injuries.

“If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here today," Oli told NBC10.