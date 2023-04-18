First responders made a grisly discovery inside a parked SUV in Northeast Philadelphia early Tuesday.

The call came in around 1 a.m. for a vehicle fire near Sylvester and Howell streets in the Oxford Circle section, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Firefighters put out the blaze to find a burned body on the floorboards near the backseat of the Honda CRV.

The body was "burned beyond recognition" by the blaze that destroyed the interior of the SUV, Small said.

No cause of death was immediately given.

Homicide investigators and the fire marshal searched for clues, Small said.