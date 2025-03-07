Boathouse Row

Boathouse Row's $2.1M light display to hold special anniversary show

To celebrate a year since Boathouse Row Lights were flipped back on, there will be a special March 7, 2025, display along Philadelphia's Schuylkill River

By Dan Stamm

To celebrate a year of being illuminated in revamped lighting (capable of 16 million light combinations), Philadelphia's iconic Boathouse Row will be showing off what the new display is capable of Friday night.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are teaming up for a 5-minute "lighting demonstration" on the hour on March 7, 2025, from 7 p.m. to midnight, officials said.

It's been one year since Boathouse Row's iconic lights -- visible from the Schuylkill Expressway -- were switched back on after undergoing $2.1 million in renovations.

"The upgraded system is capable of 16 million possible color combinations, including motion patterns that make the lights dance and sparkle," officials said.

Unfortunately, there is no in-person event around the light celebration due to ongoing construction on Martin Luther King Driver. However, you should be able to see it while (likely) sitting in traffic on I-76.

Get your own special Boathouse Row Lights show

How about the next special light show being specifically for you? "The Boathouse Row Lights can be booked for special events, holidays, sponsored shows, and individual requests, with fees going directly to the ongoing maintenance of the Boathouse Row lights," organizers said.

Pricing for a personalized light show ranges from $750 to $2,500. Here's how to request a lighting.

