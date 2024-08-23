Investigation underway after boat goes up in flames, sinks at fuel dock in Wildwood

A fire that destroyed a boat and damaged multiple structures at the Schooner Island Marina in Wildwood, New Jersey, is under investigation.

According to the City of Wildwood Fire apartment, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, crews were dispatched to the marina located at 5100 Lake Rd. after receiving a report of a fire at the fuel dock.

Upon arrival, officials said firefighters found an approximately 42-foot pleasure vessel heavily involved in fire that was moored to the fuel dock.

According to officials, the fire had spread to the dock and a small shed structure. There was also a fuel fire on the water, that was contained using foam.

Officials said the vessel engulfed in flames eventually sank due to the large amount of water used to extinguish the fire. The fire was under control in about 40 minutes.

Four marina employees were evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation, and they all refused transport to the hospital, according to officials.

Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.