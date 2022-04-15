Education

Board Passes 4th Year of Tuition Freeze for Pa. State Universities

The board could still increase tuition ahead of the coming school year if the state budget subsidy is not sufficient.

West Chester Univeristy
Google Street View

Students at Pennsylvania's state-owned universities won't see tuition increase next year under a unanimous vote Thursday by the system's board.

The State System of Higher Education's Board of Governors passed what will be the fourth year of flat tuition, as the struggling system hopes the Legislature will approve hundreds of millions in additional funding in the 2022-23 state budget.

“The state’s decision about our budget this year is existential for the state system,” Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said this week, ahead of the expected vote. “It will determine the future of higher education in the state.”

Greenstein has been overseeing reforms to the sprawling system that currently enrolls nearly 90,000 students.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The board six months ago sought $550 million in state funding next year, an increase of about 15%, along with $201 million in student aid and about $75 million in federal funds to help pay for system changes.

“I felt it’s not really the right time to seek a tuition increase,” Greenstein said.

The board could still increase tuition ahead of the coming school year if the state budget subsidy is not sufficient.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Maple Shade 46 mins ago

Person Shot at Maple Shade Apartment Complex

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Around 20 Shot, 3 Killed During Violent 24 Hours in Philly, Police Say

Tuition is currently about $7,700 for in-state undergraduates. Typical total costs for a new in-state undergraduates living on campus are just under $22,000. The typical graduate leaves with $39,000 in student debt.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

EducationPennsylvania
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us