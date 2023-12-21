SEPTA

Board approves new contract for SEPTA police officers

SEPTA's Board approved a new contract between SEPTA and the SEPTA police union

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Days after an agreement was reached to end the SEPTA police strike, the SEPTA Board approved a new contract between the transit agency and the officers.

Members of FOTP Lodge 109, which represents approximately 170 SEPTA Transit Police Officers, voted earlier this week to ratify the three-year agreement, which includes salary increases and maintains health and pension benefits. 

SEPTA’s Board approved the contract during a meeting on Thursday. 

“I want to thank the SEPTA negotiating team and FOTP leadership for working around the clock to reach an agreement that is fair for all involved,” SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Board also approved the new contract between SEPTA and Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) Local 1594 after members of the union voted to ratify the one-year agreement. 

SEPTA’s police officers had gone on strike for four days last week before reaching a tentative agreement to end their strike over the weekend.

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPhiladelphiaPennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us