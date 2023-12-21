Days after an agreement was reached to end the SEPTA police strike, the SEPTA Board approved a new contract between the transit agency and the officers.

Members of FOTP Lodge 109, which represents approximately 170 SEPTA Transit Police Officers, voted earlier this week to ratify the three-year agreement, which includes salary increases and maintains health and pension benefits.

SEPTA’s Board approved the contract during a meeting on Thursday.

“I want to thank the SEPTA negotiating team and FOTP leadership for working around the clock to reach an agreement that is fair for all involved,” SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Board also approved the new contract between SEPTA and Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) Local 1594 after members of the union voted to ratify the one-year agreement.

SEPTA’s police officers had gone on strike for four days last week before reaching a tentative agreement to end their strike over the weekend.