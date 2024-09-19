The home of the Blue Rocks Baseball team is getting a new name...eventually.

The team put the word out that the name of the stadium, currently Frawley Stadium, is up for sale.

Nothing says spring and summer in Wilmington, Delaware, like a night at a Blue Rocks game, but the stadium named after the late Mayor Frawley might be getting a more corporate name.

The team put out the word out on their Facebook account making ballpark naming rights available for the first time in the team's history.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The head of the Sport Management Program at the University of Delaware said he isn't surprised this is happening.

He said while it won't cost nearly what it would to get your name on one of the stadiums in Philadelphia, there is money to be made for the Blue Rocks and value to be had for whomever puts their name on front of this stadium.

"I would say a few hundred thousand dollars a year for naming rights and a lot of times it's part of a package. So not just paying for the name but maybe luxury suites season tickets, theme nights, those types of things," Tim DeSchriver said.

Not to mention, a very visible spot right off of Interstate 95 in Wilmington. The right signage will get thousands of eyeballs seeing it every single day.

NBC10 reached out to the Blue Rocks about this and no one from the team has responded.

NBC10's Tim Furlong went to the ballpark and one employee was definitely hesitant to talk about the plan.

It's becoming clear that this is the direction all sports are going and minor league teams struggle to compete.