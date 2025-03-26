Longwood Gardens

Don't miss your chance to see rare blue-poppies in full bloom at Longwood Gardens

By Cherise Lynch

Longwood Gardens is showcasing one of its most anticipated botanical displays: Meconopsis, commonly known as the blue-poppy.

The rare, elusive sky-blue blooms have returned to the popular garden in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, for a limited time.

You can find them in the historic main conservatory now through late March.

These blooms are native to the cool, misty slopes of the Himalayas and are seldom cultivated outside their natural habitat, according to Longwood Gardens.

Through timed growing techniques, Longwood's horticulturists have been able to coax them into bloom each year.

In addition to the breathtaking blue poppies, Longwood's conservatories feature an array of other colored plants. And as the spring season unfolds, you will also see the gardens outside transform.

 For more information about the gardens and ticket details, visit longwoodgardens.org.

