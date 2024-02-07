‘Blue for Benny': Delaware County lights up blue to honor 2-year-old who died unexpectedly

A community in Delaware County has come together for a family whose two-year-old son, Benny Petransky, unexpectedly passed away.

Benny's aunt came up with the term "Benny's Blue Lights" in honor of the blue-eyed little boy and ever since then homes and businesses in Broomall have been lit up in blue lights in support.

"I was paralyzed. I couldn’t even speak. I never even left my house that day. I put my coat on and then I'm like where am I going," Family Friend Krissy Flynn told NBC10. " There was just a few of us on the phone all day long like how is this happening? What are we going to do? How can we help them? This is insane, we were in complete shock."

Flynn and other friends organized a Meal Train account online for the Petransky family that has already generated more than $130,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Family and friends are still wondering how this could happen to a seemingly healthy little boy.

"How could this happen? Nobody knows," Flynn said. "There's just no rhyme or reason for it. I just don’t understand."

The Lincoln Financial Field will light up the stadium "Blue for Benny" on Friday to honor the little boy and NBC10 was told his family will be there to see it.