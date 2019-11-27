Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest Returns for 26th Year Along the Delaware River

Get in the spirit this holiday season with the return of a Philadelphia tradition along the Delaware River.

The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is back for its 26th year. The winter wonderland opened Friday, Nov. 29, with a weekend of free events and activities, with the main event schedueld for Friday, December 6.

The Annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony will feature special guests Jackie Verna and Christine Wells as well as dance perfomances and a special holiday fireworks show.

Here are the details:

Friday Dec. 6 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Attend the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Musical performances by Jackie Verna from The Voice and Christina Wells from America’s Got Talent

Dance performances by Mulford Dancers and CAPA Dancers

Holiday Fireworks show

Admissions to Winterfest is free. Admission to the skating rink is $4 and skate rentals are $10.

Winterfest is open:

Monday through Thursday: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Winterfest closes March 8, 2020.